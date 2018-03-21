2 Smoothie Bowls for the Summer Breakfast Tables

Smoothies are easy to turnaround, can be full of health and a treat in summers. These are great for breakfast tables when you wish to eat something cool, creamy, light yet stay on top of your health game. However, when you rather like to chew rather than just gulp for your breakfast, a smoothie bowl is your answer. Smoothie bowls are not just blended fruits and veggies, ice, milk and water; rather they have more to offer. Let’s figure out with these 2 awesome smoothie bowl recipes:2 Bananas¼ cup rolled oats1 cup fat-free milk or cashew milk1 tablespoon peanut/almond butter½ teaspoon brown sugarFresh strawberry slices, toasted walnuts & slivered dark chocolate for toppingsStep 1 - Combine milk, bananas, oats, peanut butter, and brown sugar in a blender and blend well.Step 2 – Pour the smoothie in a bowl and add toppings. Serve with a spoon to chew and slurp.1 cup fresh berries (cold)½ banana1 small beetroot1 cup cashew rice milk1 tsp honeyFresh berries, almonds (slivered), chia seeds, mango, kiwi, raisins, etc for toppingsStep 1 – Blend berries, banana and beetroot in a powerful blender, then add milk and honey and blend againStep 2 – Pour the smoothie in a bowl and add toppings. Serve fresh!