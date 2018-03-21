2 Smoothie Bowls for the Summer Breakfast Tables
Get ready to chew and slurp goodness!
Smoothies are easy to turnaround, can be full of health and a treat in summers. These are great for breakfast tables when you wish to eat something cool, creamy, light yet stay on top of your health game. However, when you rather like to chew rather than just gulp for your breakfast, a smoothie bowl is your answer. Smoothie bowls are not just blended fruits and veggies, ice, milk and water; rather they have more to offer. Let’s figure out with these 2 awesome smoothie bowl recipes:
1. Banana Nut Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
2 Bananas
¼ cup rolled oats
1 cup fat-free milk or cashew milk
1 tablespoon peanut/almond butter
½ teaspoon brown sugar
Fresh strawberry slices, toasted walnuts & slivered dark chocolate for toppings
Step 1 - Combine milk, bananas, oats, peanut butter, and brown sugar in a blender and blend well.
Step 2 – Pour the smoothie in a bowl and add toppings. Serve with a spoon to chew and slurp.
2. Beetroot Raspberry Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh berries (cold)
½ banana
1 small beetroot
1 cup cashew rice milk
1 tsp honey
Fresh berries, almonds (slivered), chia seeds, mango, kiwi, raisins, etc for toppings
Step 1 – Blend berries, banana and beetroot in a powerful blender, then add milk and honey and blend again
Step 2 – Pour the smoothie in a bowl and add toppings. Serve fresh!
