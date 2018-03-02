5 Breakfast Habits You Must Avoid

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, the one that you need to stay energized at work and feel full till midday. Your breakfast must comprise of protein to be tagged as a healthy one. However, due to the early morning rush most of us just eat on the go and do not pay heed to what we are consuming. However, keeping busy lives and sedentary lifestyle in mind, let us give you a list of 5 breakfast habits that you must avoid:1. Overdoing FiberWhile fiber is great for your weight loss however breakfasts should be high-protein meals rather than just being high-fiber. Overdoing fiber in the breakfast can make you feel bloated by brunch. Thereby go for fiber, however do not compromise on protein.2. Bulletproof CoffeeThe latest trend that’s being followed everywhere is Bulletproof Coffee. However, the reality is that it doesn’t contain any protein or fiber – the quintessentials of a balanced breakfast. Bulletproof coffee is 80% saturated fat and releases 441 calories, absolutely not a good buy.3. Eating Refined FlourEating foods made with refined flour early in the morning is a sureshot recipe for weight gain, type 2 diabetes and a widening waistline in the long run. Steer clear from eating muffins, doughnuts, cakes, pastries, leftover pizzas, croissants, white bread in the morning.4. Sugar Coated CerealsSugar coated cereals including oatmeal will not do any good to you. A lot of people boast of consuming oatmeal for breakfast however often it turns out that they choose the flavored variety over plain rolled oats. The healthier way of eating oats or any other cereal is to add flavor yourself by adding fresh fruits like strawberries, apples, banana, mango or grapes.5. Skipping VegetablesVeggies are the most neglected food choice when it comes to breakfast. However, the ones that are loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Add veggies like bell peppers, onion, tomatoes to your omelet to strike the perfect balance of protein and fiber. Quickly roast mushrooms, pumpkin or zucchini to accompany your toast.