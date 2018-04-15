5 Energy Foods You Need Each Day

To excel at studies or work, or to stay happy & healthy in your personal life, you need energy. The single most source of energy is food. You food choices can either drain your energy levels or keep your energy levels overflowing even when the clock ticks 6PM. Here are 5 energy foods that you must consume each day to exude peak energy levels:Cottage cheese and eggs provide energy and keep you full for first half of the day. Both the foods must be consumed regardless of the weather or season. These are full of protein and have longer satiety levels that keep you energized as well as focused on work rather than feeling hungry and craving for sugar.Packed with protein, healthy fats and other essential macronutrients, create your own trail mix with almonds and walnuts, and some more nuts and seeds to grab a handful at 11am and 4pm, each day to not let your energy levels slump.The afternoon slumber hits because of carbohydrates dense Indian lunches and the best way to curb this downtime is to grab a cup of green tea or matcha. Both contain EGCG that not just fuels you but also aids weight loss and inhibits cancer cells.Dark chocolate is full of flavonols and renders an excellent bite for 5PM. Dark chocolate contains 75% or more cocoa and doesn’t load you with unnecessary sugar like other milk chocolates.Lentils are fortified with iron – a quintessential for your body to stay energetic. Iron-deficiency can make you fatigued and feeling tired all the time. Lentils are a good source of iron that curbs anemia. Besides iron, lentils are packed with protein that further boosts your energy levels and maintains blood sugar level.