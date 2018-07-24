5 Natural Sources Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids That Are Easy To Source Each Day

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are those essential fatty acids that are important for the healthy functioning of your body and brain. They help us combat against inflammation, dementia and triglycerides. Although there’s a lot of hype around fish oil and its capsules as Omega-3 supplements, however, research shows that they have little impact on your heart health.Researchers and nutritionists are of the view that instead of supplement, Omega-3 fatty acids from its natural sources should be included in your daily diet to get it in appropriate amount and in good quality.Omega-3 fatty acids are of 3 types – ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid). It is important to include a mix of plant-based and animal-based Omega-3 acids as different sources contain different amounts of ALA, EPA and DHA. While ALA is dominantly available in plant-based sources, EPA and DHA are plentiful in seafood. Here’s a list of 5 natural sources of Omega-3 fatty acids that are easy to source and include in your daily diet, each day:Walnuts are one of the richest source of plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids. A serving of ¼ cup of walnuts gives you 2500mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Make walnuts a part of your healthy snacking regime, or put chopped walnuts in your oatmeal or wholewheat cake for that extra crunch and power.1 tablespoon of chia seeds offers approximately 1200 mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds to a glass of green tea or lemonade to boost your energy levels and trim your tummy.Flaxseed is another stupendous source of Omega-3 fatty acids, wherein 1 tablespoon offers you approximately 1500 mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Roast flaxseed and ground it just like cumin to sprinkle it over salads, yogurt and sprouts.Pastured Eggs are also a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids that are present in the egg yolk; however, the amount is restricted to just 100 to 200 mg Omega-3 fatty acids per serving.Fishes like salmon and mackerel are the richest source of Omega-3 fatty acids. A 100 gms serving of mackerel offers 5134 mg Omega-3 while salmon gives 2260mg for the same amount. Include these fishes and other seafood like cod, tuna and sardines atleast two to three times in a week.