5 Natural Sources Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids That Are Easy To Source Each Day
Omega-3 Fatty Acids are essential for the healthy functioning of your body and brain.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids are those essential fatty acids that are important for the healthy functioning of your body and brain. They help us combat against inflammation, dementia and triglycerides. Although there’s a lot of hype around fish oil and its capsules as Omega-3 supplements, however, research shows that they have little impact on your heart health.
Researchers and nutritionists are of the view that instead of supplement, Omega-3 fatty acids from its natural sources should be included in your daily diet to get it in appropriate amount and in good quality.
Omega-3 fatty acids are of 3 types – ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid). It is important to include a mix of plant-based and animal-based Omega-3 acids as different sources contain different amounts of ALA, EPA and DHA. While ALA is dominantly available in plant-based sources, EPA and DHA are plentiful in seafood. Here’s a list of 5 natural sources of Omega-3 fatty acids that are easy to source and include in your daily diet, each day:
1. Walnuts
Walnuts are one of the richest source of plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids. A serving of ¼ cup of walnuts gives you 2500mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Make walnuts a part of your healthy snacking regime, or put chopped walnuts in your oatmeal or wholewheat cake for that extra crunch and power.
2. Chia Seeds
1 tablespoon of chia seeds offers approximately 1200 mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds to a glass of green tea or lemonade to boost your energy levels and trim your tummy.
3. Flaxseed
Flaxseed is another stupendous source of Omega-3 fatty acids, wherein 1 tablespoon offers you approximately 1500 mg Omega-3 fatty acids. Roast flaxseed and ground it just like cumin to sprinkle it over salads, yogurt and sprouts.
4. Eggs
Pastured Eggs are also a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids that are present in the egg yolk; however, the amount is restricted to just 100 to 200 mg Omega-3 fatty acids per serving.
5. Seafood
Fishes like salmon and mackerel are the richest source of Omega-3 fatty acids. A 100 gms serving of mackerel offers 5134 mg Omega-3 while salmon gives 2260mg for the same amount. Include these fishes and other seafood like cod, tuna and sardines atleast two to three times in a week.
