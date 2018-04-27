5 Simple Ways to cut Food Wastage

We are living in a country where the rich binge and poor barely eat two meals a day. Although, the food problem in India has a long way to get sorted; however, as an individual, we can at least strive for reducing food wastage in our kitchens. Doing so won’t just serve the cause, but also save you money at the end of every monthly cycle. If this interests you, then here are 5 changes you must make to your grocery routine today:The old yet highly relevant rule of the grocery store must apply to your kitchen too. Take out and consume the vegetables and fruits that first went inside your refrigerator to minimize the burden on your trash bin.Sticking to meal plans not only helps you control what you eat, but also reduces how much you buy things, significantly. Make a weekly menu and follow it religiously for one month to witness the reduction in your inches as well as food wastage.Taking stock of what’s already lying in your kitchen shacks and refrigerator before heading to the green grocer or grocery shop helps reduce repeat buying. On the other hand, it’s easy to follow meal plans when you have appropriate stocks of grocery items at home.Keep a tab on the best before or expiration dates of common items like bread, cookies, milk, curd, cheese, butter, condiments and so on, to ensure you consume these while they are good for your health.Lastly, you must either donate leftovers to the needy or swap them with your friends the very next day. There’s no point keeping food in your refrigerator until it gets moldy, stinks and spreads microbes on other food items.There’s another underlying issue of dumping food - the waste food ends up in landfills and emits methane – contributing further to global warming. So before throwing anything in your dustbin, make an effort to locate a cow, donkey or a street dog (you would find many in your locale) and feed it. Segregate vegetable peels, leftover flour dough, rice and other foods for cows or donkeys, while keeping bread, leftover rotis/milk/cereal etc for dogs.