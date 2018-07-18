7 Benefits of Peaches That make Them a Summer Staple
Summers and Peaches go hand in hand. The bright tangy fruit is power-packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Peaches are high in dietary fiber and bring along a surfeit of vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, C, E and K, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, calcium and a bit of protein. Here’s a list of 7 benefits that make peaches a summer staple for the health conscious genre.
1. Good Skin
Peaches are excellent for skin health as the vitamin C boosts collagen formation that in turn wards off untimely wrinkles, while flavonoids protect the skin against damage from sun and pollution, besides improving the skin texture and complexion.
2. Anti-Obesity
Rich in bioactive and phenolic compounds like anthocyanins, chlorogenic acids, quercetins, and catechins, peaches are clinically proven to reduce obesity.
3. Cardio Health
Peaches contain a good amount of potassium and choline, which helps reduce your vulnerability to hypertension. Also, the fruit is known to reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) levels.
4. Guard against Cancer
Peaches contain high amount of vitamin C which tames the free radicals and hence guard against various types of cancers. A study at the Texas A&M University found peaches contain chlorogenic acid and neochlorogenic acid that aggressively kill breast cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed. The fruit is known to be Anti-Cancer and Anti-Tumor.
5. Diabetes
With India carrying the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World’ tag, diabetes is a common issue in every household. As per nutrition experts, peaches help reduce lipids, and improve blood sugar levels and insulin tolerance.
6. Eye Health
Antioxidants such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-cryptoxanthin help guard against macular degeneration and protect eye health.
7. Mental Wellbeing
Peaches contain an effective amount of magnesium which boosts mood and keeps stress and anxiety at bay. It is also good for children with hyper-excitability.
