» » news
1-MIN READ

7 Benefits of Peaches That make Them a Summer Staple

Here’s a list of 7 benefits that make peaches a summer staple for the health conscious genre.

Food
| Contributor Content| UPDATED: July 18, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
7 Benefits of Peaches That make Them a Summer Staple Image: Reuters
Summers and Peaches go hand in hand. The bright tangy fruit is power-packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Peaches are high in dietary fiber and bring along a surfeit of vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, C, E and K, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, calcium and a bit of protein. Here’s a list of 7 benefits that make peaches a summer staple for the health conscious genre.

1. Good Skin

Peaches are excellent for skin health as the vitamin C boosts collagen formation that in turn wards off untimely wrinkles, while flavonoids protect the skin against damage from sun and pollution, besides improving the skin texture and complexion.

2. Anti-Obesity

Rich in bioactive and phenolic compounds like anthocyanins, chlorogenic acids, quercetins, and catechins, peaches are clinically proven to reduce obesity.

3. Cardio Health

Peaches contain a good amount of potassium and choline, which helps reduce your vulnerability to hypertension. Also, the fruit is known to reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) levels.

4. Guard against Cancer

Peaches contain high amount of vitamin C which tames the free radicals and hence guard against various types of cancers. A study at the Texas A&M University found peaches contain chlorogenic acid and neochlorogenic acid that aggressively kill breast cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed. The fruit is known to be Anti-Cancer and Anti-Tumor.

5. Diabetes

With India carrying the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World’ tag, diabetes is a common issue in every household. As per nutrition experts, peaches help reduce lipids, and improve blood sugar levels and insulin tolerance.

6. Eye Health

Antioxidants such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-cryptoxanthin help guard against macular degeneration and protect eye health.

7. Mental Wellbeing

Peaches contain an effective amount of magnesium which boosts mood and keeps stress and anxiety at bay. It is also good for children with hyper-excitability.
#benefits #cardio #fitness #Good skin #health #Peaches #Summer Staple
First Published: July 18, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE TV

Top News

Advertisement

Top Photogalleries

Live TV

Advertisement
indiwo_article_consumption_scroll