7 High-Protein Veggies You Must Eat Each Week

Losing weight or staying lean requires constant effort in the gym as well as in the kitchen. A high-protein diet is a quintessential for a lean and strong body. Sticking to a menu ensures you are getting enough protein each day. Although legumes and pulses like soy beans, red kidney beans, chickpeas, black beans, blackeyed pea, lentils etc are the best sources of plant based protein that you must cook for lunch and dinner; here’s a weekly veggies menu to ensure you are getting enough plant based protein consistently:Sun dried tomatoes contain whopping 14g protein content per 100 grams. The great taste is accompanied with antioxidants, dietary fiber, vitamin A & C, calcium and magnesium.White mushrooms are packed with protein and dietary fiber, vitamin c, folate, iron, zinc and manganese, besides many other nutrients. Dried mushrooms too are an excellent source of protein.Sweet corn or maize too contains sufficient amount of plant based protein. These are good for snacking as well as for including in main course with Spinach, Mushrooms and other veggies.Peas are rich in protein, low in calories and zero in cholesterol. Peas are packed with dietary fibre, vitamin K, manganese, vitamin B1, copper, vitamin C, phosphorus, folate and much more. The Pea protein supports heart health, aids weight loss, lowers the risk of kidney disease, builds muscles and regulates blood sugar levels.This green leafy vegetable is protein rich and contains essential amino acids along with vitamin K, folate, iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium and magnesium. Palak-paneer should be on your weekly menu to harness plant as well as dairy protein.Broccoli is rich in protein, soluble and insoluble dietary fiber, folate and vitamins K & C. Try sautéing broccoli in olive oil with freshly minced garlic (another protein-rich food) cloves and a pinch of salt and pepper for an excellent evening snack.The humble taters are an indispensable part of Indian Kitchens; however, lately the health conscious genre is deleting potatoes completely out of their diets. The potato skins are rich in protein 6g per 100g and vitamin c. The whole food is fat free, cholesterol free, and low in sodium. Cook Aaloo-Gobhi once a week as the Cauliflower too contains protein.