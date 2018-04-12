Eat Garlic Empty Stomach and Reap these 3 Benefits

The pungent flavour of garlic lends unmatchable flavour to cuisines of different time zones. The tiny cloves of garlic are packed with antioxidants as well as antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. Eating raw garlic on an empty stomach is proven to boost metabolism, reduce LDL cholesterol levels, control hypertension and diabetes. This mighty Superfood arms your body to fight diseases of several kinds including heart disease, stroke, cancer and infections. The list can go on, however, let us give you 3 major benefits of consuming raw fresh garlic (just chop and gulp with water, if you can’t chew):Type-II diabetes is rising and spreading like the wildfire, thanks to our sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits (read sugar cravings). Garlic regulates blood sugar levels. A study on diabetic rats showed lowered serum glucose (blood sugar level) by 57% in just 7 weeks time – that’s just a month and a half. The study also revealed 40% lower serum cholesterol levels and 35% lower triglycerides, besides 50% lower urinary protein levels.Garlic protects your brain against oxidative damage that leads to cognitive illnesses like Alzheimer’s. Though you may consider yourself far from such diseases, however, garlic can help you fight with brain fog – a sure shot way to up your productivity at work.Well, that’s what all of us look for when we talk about benefits of any Superfood. Garlic may not burn fat, but it fastens metabolism, stimulates digestion and strengthens gut health. Furthermore, it improves the cholesterol profile by increasing the HDL and lowering the LDL levels. Garlic aids holistic detoxification of our body. All of which is directly proportional to weight loss in the long run.