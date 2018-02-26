Here's How to give your Instant Noodles a Healthier Makeover

Instant noodles aka Maggi, Yippee, Top-Ramen, Knorr soupy noodles and a lot more, easily find way to our kitchen shelves when we have little shoppers shopping groceries with us. How much we defer using instant noodles, its beyond a certain refusal, as children are fond of this food across rural to urban India. Although limiting use of instant noodles to just once a week or fortnight is a good way to have ‘em in moderation, but giving them a healthier and a tastier makeover is important too.Rather than just pouring the masala sachets in boiling water, here are two ways you can make instant noodles a lot more healthier for your children:Sauté 1 cup finely chopped veggies, 1 onion & a few garlic cloves in 1 tbsp olive oil on medium flame for just about a minute or two. Add ½ cup sweet corn and 2 packet instant noodles, a little salt & pepper, and 6 cups water. You can add vegetable stock, cashew paste or bone broth as well to fortify further nutrition. The kids will savor not just their favorite noodles but also get a nutritious punch of healthy home-made soup.If you are pressed for time and chopping veggies is out of the question, then add instant nutrition with dices of tofu, cheese or boiled eggs and satisfy your inner health maven. Alternatively, you can also throw in leftover mushrooms you had last night and truly say ‘health bhi, taste bhi’!