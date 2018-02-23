Here's How to make Oreo Ice-Cream at Home

Your kid's favorite cookies fortified with milk and cream can be the best recipe to surprise them on a hot afternoon. The heat is picking as the mercury is soaring and a home-made dessert can delight everyone. Making Oreo ice-cream at home is simple, can be made on-the-go and absolutely requires no special skills. Pick your child’s favorite pack of Oreo biscuits with vanilla cream, chocolate or strawberry.Here’s what you’ll need:1 packet Oreo biscuits1 cup Condensed Milk (chilled)1 cup Cream (chilled)1 teaspoon Vanilla essenceHow to make Oreo Ice-Cream at home?Take a large glass bowl, refrigerate it for 10 minutes.Add chilled cream and whip it until it becomes light and fluffy.Add condensed milk and fold it.Add 1 teaspoon vanilla essence.Again whip the mix.Take Oreos in a plastic bag to crush them.Add the biscuits in whipped cream and fold again.Pour the cream batter in an ice-cream container and freeze it for 6 to 8 hours.Take the ice-cream out and use a hand-blender to break any icy formation due to freezing.Refrigerate it for next 2 hours and it’s ready to delight!Readymade Ice-cream is often dreaded for usage of harmful artificial ice, sodium and other preservatives making your children fall ill. However, making fresh ice-cream at home ensures that you are not pouring harmful chemicals in your child’s ice-cream cup and still not restricting them from enjoying childhood’s most cherished frozen food.