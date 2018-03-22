How Weekly Meal Prep Reduces Calorie Intake and Saves Time?

Everyone likes to stick to a healthy diet however when pressed for time, we tend to eat whatever looks handy and comes in our sight. Eating just cereal/bread & butter for breakfast, having lunch at the cafeteria, grabbing a choco-chip muffin with coffee at the pantry, and opting for dinner sans salad can make you gain weight, starve your body from essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals, and make your calorie count go up.Meal Preparation, or Meal Prep as it’s commonly called, is an effective way to keep your diet under total control, stay healthy and save time. Here are 6 ways by which you can do weekly meal prep, stay in pink of health while maintaining peace of mind:Eggs, fresh fruits, nuts, cottage cheese, tofu, and the likes, should occupy every nook and corner of your refrigerator twice a week. Stock on good food to eat good food, it’s that simple!Not many can steer clear of snacking throughout the week. So, rather than living at the mercy of your taste buds, bake whole-wheat, oil-free, low-fat muffins/brownies loaded with walnuts/almonds; or oatmeal cinnamon cookies; or prepare besan ladoos that are loaded with dry fruits and nuts; or try making protein balls at home.Coriander, Parsley, Mint, Gooseberry-Ginger, Coconut – chutnis are an easy way to treat your taste buds throughout the week while reaping the benefits of these herbs and foods.Fruits like pineapples, grapes, papaya, watermelon, etc consume time to wash or dice, however, are loaded with health. Wash/peel and dice them and refrigerate in take away bowls, to ensure you are carrying these fruits for the first two/three days of the week, followed by grab and go fruits like apples, bananas, oranges for the rest.Garlic and ginger are two indispensable herbs for Indian kitchens and are loaded with therapeutic properties. Rather than opting for ginger/garlic pastes, peel fresh garlic cloves and ginger on a weekend and prepare an inventory that you can use throughout the week.Lastly, soak all fruits and veggies in a bucket for about an hour the day you buy them. Wash them thoroughly, rinse and let them dry in a basket before stocking them in the refrigerator. You’ll save oodles of time during the week and free your fridge from bacteria and pesticides.