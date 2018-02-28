Love Almonds? Try These Recipes At Home This Holi

Craving for something sweet with almonds in it? Try making a badam aur gulukand ki kulfi or an almond-infused phirni for your family and guests.Chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra have listed a few recipes that can be tried at home:* Badam aur gulukand ki kulfiServes: FourPreparation time: 20 minutesCooking time: 45 minutes plus freezing timeIngredients:200 gm almonds40 gm rose petals1.5 litre milk (full fat)80 gm dried whole milk (unsweetened)70 gm sugarA few strands of saffronMethod:Blanch and peel the almonds and make a paste of 90 per cent of the almonds. Clean and soak rose petals in water and cook them in sugar till thick. Dissolve the saffron in a small bowl of warm milk to extract its flavour. Then boil the milk and reduce to 40 per cent, add grated dried whole milk, almond paste, sugar and saffron extract. Cook till dried whole milk is dissolved.Pour the mixture in kulfi cones, add cooked rose petals, sliced almond and freeze it. Serve with falooda and rabri.* Badam ki phirniServes: FourPreparation time: 10 minutesCooking time: 15 minutesIngredients:One cup almonds (peeled)500 ml milk100 gm sugarTwo tbsp rice1/2 tsp cardamom powder1 tbsp rose waterMethod:Chop the almonds finely and keep aside. Soak the rice for 15 minutes. Now grind to a paste using little water. Keep milk for boiling, add sugar and cardamom powder. Once it boils, lower the heat and add almonds. Cook for two mins and then slowly add the rice paste.Keep stirring on a slow flame till the entire milk thickens and coats thickly on the back of a spoon. Remove from flame, add gulabjal and pour in small containers. Refrigerate and serve cold.* Badam ki kheerServes: FourPreparation time: 10minsCooking time: 20minsIngredients:2 tbsp Desi ghee1 cup Almonds1/2 tsp Green cardamom powder3 tblspn Rice1lt Milk1/2 cup Raisins150 gms Sugar1 and a half tbsp Almond sliversMethod:Soak rice for half hour. Soak raisins in water for 15 minutes.Blanch the almonds, remove skin and grind to a paste adding little water.Heat a pan and add desi ghee. Now lightly sauté the almond paste on low heat for 1 minute. Add milk and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and add rice. Cook for 15 minutes or till the rice overcooks and thickens the kheer.Add sugar and raisins. Garnish with almond slivers.* Almond and honey flavoured srikhandServes: TwoPreparation Time: 15 minutesIngredients:1 and a half cup Hung yogurt2 tbsp Powdered sugar3 tbsp Almonds (toasted and crushed)1 tbsp Honey½ tsp Cinnamon powderMethod:Blend yogurt and sugar and pour in small glasses. Fill half the glass and add toasted and crushed almonds. Pour a little honey and a pinch of cinnamon. Repeat the process. Serve chilled.