Meal Prepping Ideas: Why, What and How to Prep Meal Ahead of Time

The art of Meal Prepping is spreading like wildfire in the west, however, back home in India we are just not convinced to meal prep for an entire week. So why not tweak the idea of Meal Prep and begin with meal prepping for 2 or 3 days to eat fruits and veggies while they are still fresh, and meal prep for the whole week for foods that have a better shelf life. Let’s segregate Sunday Meal Prep in two parts based on the freshness of the foods after 2 days or 7.Bi-weekly Meal PrepsCut and chop veggies for just the next 2 or 3 days so you can have them fresh. You can include seafood/lean meats in one meal, while the other main meal can go totally vegetarian. Sprouts can be prepared biweekly for a light breakfast or office midday slump. Master the art of stir-frying and buy yourself a slow-cooker to cook with ease on all days. Most importantly, spend 10 minutes every Sunday to lay a weekly menu, so you know what you’ll be eating, when!Weekly Meal PrepsOat-Cinnamon cookies, whole-wheat or multigrain brownies, panjeeri as well as small servings of dry fruits, nuts & seeds, can be added in your weekly meal prep menu. These dry items do not perish in a week’s time. While cookies can be kept in air-tight jars; brownies can be refrigerated; panjeeri and trail mix can be left on the kitchen shelf itself.Get your creative–calorie–conscious juices flowing and jot down items for healthy snacking in your office hours.Similarly, uncover garlic cloves, pod peas, as well stock your kitchen and refrigerator with fresh fruits and veggies after soaking them in water for at least 2 hours to be able to eat them with the peel and give yourself the goodness of dietary fibre during the week.Lastly, prepare prebiotic mint and coriander chutneys or kimchi to relish your meals through the week.