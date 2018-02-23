Meaty Veggies to try Meat Recipes for Vegetarians!

Food Channels are often flooded with Non-vegetarian recipes. However, the preparations are so enticing that you can actually smell the aroma out of your idiot box transported straight to your living room. Being a vegetarian can make you frown upon the fact that you don’t eat meat and are bereft of such great Mughal, Awadhi, Kashmiri and so on cuisines.However, fret not, if you happen to be a vegetarian you have some meaty vegetables that are absolutely no meat. Be it barbeques, stir-fry or fried, these veggies not just imitate the meaty texture but are also loaded with nutrients, let’s take a look:Mushrooms are used as a blend in a lot of meat recipes. They exude rich, earthy and meaty flavor and you can utilize ‘em completely in your next meat recipe straight out of your favorite food show. Mushrooms are loaded with antioxidants and dietary fiber, protein, folate, vitamin c, manganese, iron and zinc along with vitamin d, thiamin, Riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b6, pantothenic acid, phosphorus, potassium, copper and selenium, the list seems limitless.Jackfruit aka kathal takes as much time as meat to cook but is worth the attention. Try Hyderabadi biryani with jackfruit for a vegetarian version albeit keeping the flavors intact. Jackfruit is loaded with dietary fiber, magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, folic acid, vitamin B12 and antioxidants; cancer-fighting phytonutrients, including lignans, isoflavones and saponins; and tastes great!Now this one not just imitates non-veg texture but also looks like one – off course the chicken leg piece. You may not call them veggies, but Soya Chaap is a plant-based food made from Soy beans. Try soya chaap sticks with rice or naan, and it can treat your taste buds just like other non-veg street side foods.