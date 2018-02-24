Munch on Strawberries to Pause Time and Undo Ageing

Strawberry – the juicy fruit is as beautiful as its great taste & nutrition. However, munching on strawberries can actually make you pause time and combat the effects of aging. No wonder, a surfeit of beauty creams and body lotions boast to be made from this superfood. Let us give you 5 reasons why you must include strawberries in your daily diet and reap the juice aka benefits of this all-season fruit.1. Strawberries are nutrient-dense and are packed with vitamins C and K, fibre, folic acid, manganese and potassium, thereby promising a gorgeous skin and strong immunity.2. The fruit gets its bright red color from anthocyanidins, phytonutrients and flavanoids that have anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and antimicrobial properties.3. The fibre and fructose content in strawberries helps stabilize blood sugar levels by slowing digestion process and making you feel longer, while keeping your energy levels high.4. Antioxidants, phenolic phytochemicals, and ellagic acid found in strawberries can help reduce macular degeneration to maintain your eye-health and vision as you grow older.5. Vitamin C, folate, anthocyanins, quercetin, and kaempferol present in strawberries protect you against Cancer. These nutrients also help maintain healthy brain function.Looks like the nature knew what this heart-shaped & heart-colored fruit is capable of and that’s why it crowned the strawberries with a green tiara. Time to include it in your breakfast cereal bowl, hog on for healthy snacking, garnishing cakes with this gorgeous fruit, make summer smoothies and dipping in hot chocolate to entice your partner, why not!