Recipe Alert: Protein Packed Brownies for Weight Watchers!
Gorge in!
There’s a league of weight watchers who like to experiment with different ingredients to cook/bake/prepare sin foods and turn them around in healthier versions. Given the load of fats & sugar, Brownies top the list of unhealthy foods, however, if you are game for baking brownies differently and turn them around in Protein-packed brownie bars then this recipe is for you:
What you’ll Need:
1¾ cup black beans (boiled)
2 large eggs
½ cup applesauce / ripened banana
10 Medjool dates
½ cup cocoa powder (100% cocoa) / chocolate protein powder
½ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
½ cup walnuts, crushed
How to make Protein Packed Black Bean Brownies?
Step 1 - Preheat oven at 350° F.
Step 2 – Blend all ingredients together in a food processor to make a smooth batter.
Step 3 - Line 8×8 square baking tray with parchment paper and spray as little cooking oil.
Step 4 – Pour the batter in the lined tray, spread the walnuts on top and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 5 – Transfer on a cooling rack and let it cool for 10 minutes.
Step 6 - Cut into 16 equal squares and relish a taste that’s not different from regular brownies.
Black beans don’t tarnish the taste or texture of brownies. Rather they make fudgy brownies and are loaded with fiber, complex carbohydrates and protein. Also, instead of sugar, medjool dates add sweet taste besides lots of fiber and nutrients. You can bake these brownies on a weekend and carry a bar to office for healthy snacking to address that midday crunch.
What you’ll Need:
1¾ cup black beans (boiled)
2 large eggs
½ cup applesauce / ripened banana
10 Medjool dates
½ cup cocoa powder (100% cocoa) / chocolate protein powder
½ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
½ cup walnuts, crushed
How to make Protein Packed Black Bean Brownies?
Step 1 - Preheat oven at 350° F.
Step 2 – Blend all ingredients together in a food processor to make a smooth batter.
Step 3 - Line 8×8 square baking tray with parchment paper and spray as little cooking oil.
Step 4 – Pour the batter in the lined tray, spread the walnuts on top and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 5 – Transfer on a cooling rack and let it cool for 10 minutes.
Step 6 - Cut into 16 equal squares and relish a taste that’s not different from regular brownies.
Black beans don’t tarnish the taste or texture of brownies. Rather they make fudgy brownies and are loaded with fiber, complex carbohydrates and protein. Also, instead of sugar, medjool dates add sweet taste besides lots of fiber and nutrients. You can bake these brownies on a weekend and carry a bar to office for healthy snacking to address that midday crunch.
Advertisement
LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top News
Advertisement
Top Photogalleries
Live TV
Advertisement