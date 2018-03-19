Recipe Alert: Protein Packed Brownies for Weight Watchers!

There’s a league of weight watchers who like to experiment with different ingredients to cook/bake/prepare sin foods and turn them around in healthier versions. Given the load of fats & sugar, Brownies top the list of unhealthy foods, however, if you are game for baking brownies differently and turn them around in Protein-packed brownie bars then this recipe is for you:What you’ll Need:1¾ cup black beans (boiled)2 large eggs½ cup applesauce / ripened banana10 Medjool dates½ cup cocoa powder (100% cocoa) / chocolate protein powder½ tsp baking soda¼ tsp salt½ cup walnuts, crushedHow to make Protein Packed Black Bean Brownies?Step 1 - Preheat oven at 350° F.Step 2 – Blend all ingredients together in a food processor to make a smooth batter.Step 3 - Line 8×8 square baking tray with parchment paper and spray as little cooking oil.Step 4 – Pour the batter in the lined tray, spread the walnuts on top and bake for 30 minutes.Step 5 – Transfer on a cooling rack and let it cool for 10 minutes.Step 6 - Cut into 16 equal squares and relish a taste that’s not different from regular brownies.Black beans don’t tarnish the taste or texture of brownies. Rather they make fudgy brownies and are loaded with fiber, complex carbohydrates and protein. Also, instead of sugar, medjool dates add sweet taste besides lots of fiber and nutrients. You can bake these brownies on a weekend and carry a bar to office for healthy snacking to address that midday crunch.