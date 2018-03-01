Recipe Alert: ‘Shakshuka’ all the way from Middle East for Egg Lovers!

Egg lovers can find all the good reasons to include eggs in their spring breakfasts, evening snacks, or post-workout dinners. However, why settle for just boiled or scrambled, when you can toss a sumptuous recipe for that awesome satiety filled every bit with nutrition. Here’s ‘Shakshuka’ all the way from Middle East for you:All You Need for Shakshuka:6 Eggs6 medium tomatoes, diced2 cups Swiss or red chard, chopped (can use spinach too)½ cup chickpeas, boiled1 white onion, diced4 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons paprika1½ teaspoons cinnamon1 teaspoon cumin½ tablespoon red pepper flakesFresh basil for garnishing1 tablespoon olive oilHow to make Shakshuka?Step 1 – Preheat the microwave oven to 400°FStep 2 – Heat olive oil in your ovenproof skillet over medium heat, add onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes, add chickpeas and stir for another 3 minutes.Step 3 – Add diced tomatoes, cumin, cinnamon, paprika, red pepper flakes. Mix well and let it simmer for 10 minutes.Step 4 – Add Swiss chard/spinach and stir for a minute or two.Step 5 – Create 6 small wells in the prepared mixture and fill each with one egg without breaking the egg yolk.Step 6 – Shift the skillet to the preheated oven, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the egg-whites are settled.Step 7 – Garnish with fresh basil leaves (add coriander to give an Indian twist), serve hot and enjoy in a company of 3.Hi-Points:Shakshuka gets a high five from fitness experts as this yummy meal packs 20 grams protein and 40% of your daily fiber need, all in 350 calories!