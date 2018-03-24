» » news
1-MIN READ

Recipe Alert: Spinach-Feta Wrap to Try this Weekend

Weekend brunch recipe for you!

Food
| Contributor Content| UPDATED: March 24, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
Recipe Alert: Spinach-Feta Wrap to Try this Weekend Representative Image: Getty images
Last few weeks of Spinach availability are meant to make the best of this leafy green. So for all veggie lovers who like to have their breakfast sumptuous, green, and full of nutrients, here’s Spinach-Feta Wrap for you:
Ingredients You’ll Need:

2 cups fresh spinach
2 eggs (lightly whisked)
¼ cup mushrooms (sliced)
2 tbsp low-fat feta cheese (crumbled)
1 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes (chopped)
¼ tsp black pepper (grounded)
2 whole-wheat tortillas (aka medium-sized rotis)
Salt to taste
How to make Spinach-Feta Wrap?
Step 1 – Spray cooking oil in a small skilled and sauté mushrooms with pepper & salt for two minutes on medium heat.
Step 2 – Add Spinach and sauté for another two minutes
Step 3 – Add eggs and stir for about two minutes to let them scramble
Step 4 – Place this Spinach-Egg scramble at the center of each tortilla and top it with crumbled feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.
Step 5 – Wrap by folding one end, then both sides.
Step 6 – Serve hot or wrap in a foil to have it on-the-go!
#green #Leafy Green #Recipe Alert #Spinach-Feta Wrap #weekend
First Published: March 24, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
Advertisement

LIVE TV

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Top Photogalleries

Live TV

Advertisement