Recipe Alert: Spinach-Feta Wrap to Try this Weekend

Last few weeks of Spinach availability are meant to make the best of this leafy green. So for all veggie lovers who like to have their breakfast sumptuous, green, and full of nutrients, here’s Spinach-Feta Wrap for you:Ingredients You’ll Need:2 cups fresh spinach2 eggs (lightly whisked)¼ cup mushrooms (sliced)2 tbsp low-fat feta cheese (crumbled)1 tbsp sun-dried tomatoes (chopped)¼ tsp black pepper (grounded)2 whole-wheat tortillas (aka medium-sized rotis)Salt to tasteHow to make Spinach-Feta Wrap?Step 1 – Spray cooking oil in a small skilled and sauté mushrooms with pepper & salt for two minutes on medium heat.Step 2 – Add Spinach and sauté for another two minutesStep 3 – Add eggs and stir for about two minutes to let them scrambleStep 4 – Place this Spinach-Egg scramble at the center of each tortilla and top it with crumbled feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.Step 5 – Wrap by folding one end, then both sides.Step 6 – Serve hot or wrap in a foil to have it on-the-go!