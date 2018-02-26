Stir up these Cocktails to Impress Guests at your Holi Party

On the occasion of Holi, impress your guests with innovative cocktails like an Eye Of A Tiger, Moon Spring and Naughty Angel, say experts.Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich, mixologist Yangdup Lama and Nishant Sukhija, owner at Master of Malts, listed recipes to make your Holi parties livelier:* Eye Of A Tiger :Ingredients:20 ml Malibu20 ml White rum60 ml Orange juice60 ml Cranberry juiceIce cubesMethod:Shake the ingredients in a shaker and serve over ice in old-fashioned glass.Garnish: Orange slice* Nutty Rob RoyIngredients:60ml Walnut infused Glenfiddich 1510 ml Palm sugar/black pepper syrup30ml Apple juice1 Egg whiteMethod:In a shaker glass filled with ice pour all of the above ingredients and shake well. Strain and serve straight up in a tulip glass. Garnish with caramelised apple slice* Twisted Whiskey Sour :In a shaker add-60 ml Bourbon whiskey20 ml Fresh lime juice20 ml Homemade cinnamon syrupIce cubesMethod:Shake well serve over ice in an old fashioned glass.Garnish: Lime twist and a cinnamon stick* Naughty AngelIngredients90 ml Vanilla ice cream40ml Vodka20 ml KahluaMethod:Blend the ingredients in a proper blander with few ice cubes. Serve in a cocktail glass.Garnish: Roasted coffee powder.* Moon SpringThe Glenfiddich 21 Year Old comes alive with its nuanced rum character as it combines with Silver Tips Full-moon Tea.Ingredients:60ml Glenfiddich 2160ml Silver Tips Fullmoon Tea Liquor1 Orange Nasturtium Petal Ice CubeMethod:In an old fashioned glass measure the Glenfiddich 21. Add 60 ml of the Silver Tips Fullmoon Tea Liquor. Drop one sphere ice/cube ice of nasturtium flower and serve.* Darjeeling Mail Old FashionedIngredients:60 ml Glenfiddich 1810ml Castleton Muscatel concentrate1 Spring Water Ice CubeMethod:In an old fashioned glass drop a big size spring water ice cube/sphere and measure the Glenfiddich 18, Castleton Muscatel concentrate and stir gently. Garnish with dehydrated marigold petals and serve.