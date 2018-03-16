Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring

Salads need to be healthy but not boring. If you are following a clean eating plan or aiming to shed weight, then your diet must comprise of a bowl of salad or two, each day. The target here is to make a balanced yet not-so-boring salad that’s full of good health and a treat to your taste buds. Sounds impossible? Well, it’s not. Let’s explore how to gorge on well-balanced, taste-good salads, every time:There’s no rulebook that you need to follow while making a good salad. Add a tiny portion of whole grains, some fruits and veggies to create a sumptuous mix. Alternate good old carrots with papaya, add guava for the power of fiber, add oats/quinoa/amaranth for healthy carbs, or put a few chunks of chicken/cottage cheese/tofu for a protein that can keep you full for longer. And if you want to keep it sweet & creamy, use strawberries+yogurt dressing, or ACV+honey for tang.Keeping a colourful palette is the basic step towards making a well-balanced plate of salad that treats your palate too. Red-Yellow-Green bell peppers, cucumbers, onion, minced garlic, beets, carrots, olives, and a lot more fruits to choose from, ensure your salad is tasty, colourful and densely packed with nutrients.Add sprouts frequently to your bowl of salad. Allot days to different lentil sprouts and cover all nutrients besides a healthy dose of protein and good taste.Garnishing with coriander or parsley, adding oregano, and drizzling lemon on your salad doesn’t have just an arty connection but a scientific one too. These herbs are packed with nutrients that are rare but have a surfeit of health benefits. Add some seeds or nuts for added nutrition.Lastly, salads can be time-consuming and that’s one of the main reasons why people tend to miss on this top weight loss hack. Try prepping all fruits and veggies on Sunday to ensure there’s no break during the week as you have to do is – take it out of a refrigerator, wash and put together. Also, if cutting and chopping is something you hate, use a peeler and eat with élan with appealing peels.