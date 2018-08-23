'Indian Women Don't Want to Move Out of City Post Marriage'

Indian women are no longer willing to uproot their life after marriage, reveals a matchmaking service user data.Data by shaadi.com has revealed some details about women and their marriage preferences. As many as 58 per cent of women are looking for a partner in the same city. This has been a consistent trend, with it standing at 45 per cent in 2013.Additionally, 94 per cent women prefer a partner with the same level of education. However, when it comes to occupation only 16 per cent women and eight per cent men prefer a partner in the same line of work."With increasing number of working professionals online, the demand for personalised matchmaking is seeing a steep rise especially from females. In fact, Select Shaadi, our personalised matchmaking service has 65 per cent female members, whereas our online matchmaking service has majority male profiles," Gourav Rakshit, CEO, Shaadi.com, said in a statement.