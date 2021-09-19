Odisha: 15-year-old Boy Missing After Falling into Flooded Drain in Bhubaneswar

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old school student went missing after falling into an open drain in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The student named Jyoti Prakash Behera is a native of the Baramunda area.

According to reports, Jyoti Prakash fell into the flooded drain with his cycle near Satabdi Nagar Bank Colony in the Siripur area while on his way to attend tuition classes. He was swept away by the heavy current in the drain due to torrential rain.

“My son had come to his Sanskrit teacher for some project work. After some time, someone informed us that he swept away in the drain. We immediately rushed and started looking for him,” Jyoti Prakash’s father said.

A search operation has been launched by fire brigade personnel, police, and locals to trace the missing boy. Angered by the incident, locals have blamed the state government and local city administration for the mismanagement of drains.

Notably, this is not the first such case in Odisha. A nine-year-old boy from Nayapalli had died after falling into an open drain in 2015. In 2017, a school teacher had died the same way. In 2018, a child had died after he fell into the open drain, and in 2019, an elderly woman also died the same way.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here