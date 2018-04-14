3 Steps to Address Breakup Anxiety

A lot of times people take strong decisions and severe ties with toxic people in their lives. The primary reason to do a relationship detox is to bring in peace in your life. However, more often than not, it turns out that even after knowing how detrimental your relationship was, we tend to feel the gap in our life. We miss that ex, that frenemy, that cousin or that spouse.Humans tend to form energy cords with other people. And even when certain relationships are shown a door, these energy cords stay within us, keeping the pain alive. They keep us entangled in the negativity the relationship conferred upon us. However, as per relationship experts, the only one who can help you out of this emotional stress and anxiety is you.Here are 3 steps to address this breakup anxiety:Pen down what good things you have in your life. This search for good things will seriously activate your brain and help release serotonin and dopamine – the happiness and pleasure hormones that act as good as anti-depressant drugs.The second step towards this emotional detoxification is to list the Why(s) aka reason(s) you left a toxic or negative person. Stick this list inside your wardrobe to know why your strong decision was required. It will remind and commend you frequently.Lastly, do what you always intended to do. Be it exploring a new place, getting in touch with your friends or family members, pursuing a hobby or a learning a new skill. Toxic people corner you from the world and it’s the best time to weave your old forgotten bonds and surround yourself with positive and loving people.