5 Points to Consider before Mending Ties with your Ex

There are times when we just bump into our Ex on the high street in the most unexpected way and at the most unanticipated time. The moment can be powerful enough to evoke the buried feelings and if your Ex approaches you further and you happen to be single at the same time, it could set the flames soaring high. However, as per relationship experts, you must administer caution and think through the following 5 points before getting back with your Ex.1. Do You Need to Compromise?The very first thing you need to ask yourself is what you want in life and if getting back with your Ex means compromising on your life goals and the way you want to live your life. There must have been reasons of calling splitsville in the first place and we are sure you don’t want all that drama once again.2. Appreciated or Annoyed?Ask yourself and answer honestly if you feel annoyed or appreciated in the company of your Ex. The answer should be clear enough to help you decide an obvious Yes or a No.3. Has anything Changed?Figure out if things that blew your bonding have changed in your Ex and you. Remember old habits die hard and there’s no point to wake up to the same terrible tone after all these years only to break plates and smear cakes. Find out if both of you grew out of your split. Also, if your Ex was a toxic person, there is no point getting back as narcissists are expert manipulators.4. Mistakes!Has your Ex come out clearly on the past mistakes that ruined your relationship? And what about you, have you identified where you went wrong and are you yourself willing to work on the shortcomings that plunged you apart? Speak to each other at length where you both can freely pour feelings of exasperation beyond desperation.5. Trust Your InstinctsLastly, trust your instincts! If amidst all the emotional chaos, there’s a bleak voice telling you to not tie broken strings then do not ignore it. Our intuition is strong to predict things. Read his/her language clearly, take your time and decide gradually than instantly.