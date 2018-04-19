5 Ways Toxic Relationships affect your Physical Health

Living in a toxic relationship can drain your emotionally and mentally. However, did you know toxic relationships are like silent killers which affect your physical health too. Read on to know why you must delete those energy vampires who also suck good health out of your life.Different studies at various universities have time and again proven the impact of social stress on a person’s heart health. As per which, a person in a toxic relationship has 34% increase in heart issues while two third of people who lived in constant state of conflict had 11 years less average lifespan than those who lived normal happy lives.Longterm toxic relationships weaken immune systems of those who are at the receiving end. The constant stress and negativity weaken our body’s response to fight back.Depression and anxiety are the byproducts of a toxic relationship. Which in India aren’t considered a disease till date, however, impacts as badly as any other critical health issue.Toxic relationships stress you and when stressed your brain makes you binge eat (especially carbs & sugars). Studies have proven that people who are constantly engulfed in negative relationships resort to emotional eating which makes them obese in the long run. Belly fat is the most common telltale sign of stress.Living in constantly combative environment pumps cortisol levels in your body leading to adrenal fatigue. Your fired mood is just a symptom of the hormonal imbalance inside your body triggered by constant gaslighting.CTRL+ALT+DELETE Today!