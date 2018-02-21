Exam Preparation: 3 Last Minute Tips for Parents

With less than 2 weeks left from Annual Exams, exam preparation and revision is on full swing in Indian households. As a parent, it’s important to guide your child whether s/he’s appearing for Class 1st or Class 10th. Here are a few tips on how you can guide your child with systematic exam preparation and help him come out with flying colors:By this time, you know the syllabus and the date sheet. Keeping these two things in front of you, create a day-wise time table for your champ. Subjects like English and Hindi have vast syllabus as apart from literature; grammar and writing also comprise in the syllabus. Similarly, for classes VI and above, Social Studies is a subject that requires dedicated time each day to cover every topic in History, Civics and Geography. Maths and Science too are important but the other 3 subjects carry equal marks and also help in achieving an overall good Grade or Percentage for your ward.Help your child test his knowledge with practice papers. While learning and revising is important, mock tests help in sharpening your child’s memory via writing and recalling. Children who practice mock tests are more comfortable during exam time as they develop the requisite sitting ability and are well-acquainted to the exam pattern.Besides the academics, parents must ensure children stick to a healthy routine that includes plenty of fruits, water, adequate sleep, outdoor play and good food. Create a clean corner for your child to concentrate and study well. Keep your home uncluttered and clean. And also, give him/her regular breaks.