Here's Why You Need Social Connections For Survival

Social Connections are important for human beings to thrive not just mentally but physical health wise too. The urge to meet your best friend, that need to catch up with your parents or siblings over Sunday brunch, are not niceties but necessities for a healthy mind and a healthy body. Various studies have proven that people who have a circle limited to just four or less people, have double the chances of cardiac issues amongst other slow-forming diseases.If you look at the scenario just 3 decades back in our country, the previous generation mostly lived in joint families. With development, came the concept of nuclear families. While, staying in large clans could not be feasible in these times, however, having an active social circle is possible to satiate the innate need of emotional support that has a domino effect on our body functions.People who have large and active social circles are less vulnerable to blood pressure issues, poor immunity, inflammation of the body, cardiac issues, cancer and so on. Also, when people suffer from diseases, their recovery process and healing is better when they live in an active social circle, than social isolation.These social circles do not imply social media circles; but where you meet and greet people in person. The need of being socially connected is overlooked in our society as yet; however, studies and researches have proved the perils of living an isolated life.At the moment, me-time and personal space are buzz words. These are important however not at the cost of cutting yourself from the social needs of your mind, body and soul.Create a healthy circle of positive friends and family and witness how it first impacts your mood and then your overall health!