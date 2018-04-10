Training Your Toddler for Better Sleep

Your little toddler is learning the ropes of being an easy child who sleeps, eats and plays on time. While s/he is cooperating in every possible way, it is you who needs to take the driving seat and create an environment that can help him develop good patterns. Keeping eating and playing aside for the time being, and delving on your toddler’s sleep time, here’s what you can do to ensure you train him/her well so the entire family can sleep sound, sleep tight.Take advantage of the biological clock set inside each living being including your little toddler. Stick to the same sleeping time each night and you’ll gradually see how well your child’s circadian rhythm responds to this routine. In a few weeks’ time, you’ll witness him/her going to the bed automatically at the same time, each night.Parents often feel challenged while separating kids from their toys at night. Make the Bedroom a place to sleep, not to play. High energy activities should not be performed in your bedroom even during the day, training your child that this room is meant for sleeping not for playing.Lastly, limit visual stimulation from TV, mobile phones and tablet pcs at least an hour or two before your child’s sleep time. It will help calm his brain and induce sleep.As per experts, it ideally shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes for a toddler to fall asleep after retiring to bed. However, if your child still looks all alert, reduce his afternoon nap hours, engage him in more outdoor sports, read a book at night and limit his/her sugar intake.Also, give him dairy products like milk, cottage cheese, or yogurt an hour or half before sleep time to produce sleep-inducing neurotransmitters like melatonin and tryptophan. Bananas and oats too make for a good choice for addressing your toddlers sleep issues.