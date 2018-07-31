Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal's Recent Photos From Switzerland Will Give You Travel Goals

Most of us are usually awful at taking time away from work. Whether it's because we are just too bad at planning a vacation or because we think that world would come to a standstill if we skip office for a few days. Either way, we simply miss out on the opportunity to plan a much-needed break to unwind. But if you take a look at the vacation photos that actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal have been sharing on Instagram, you'd realise that not planning a holiday does more harm than good.From gorging on their favorite food items to posing against incredible backdrops, the Mile Jab Hum Tum co-stars have been busy doing all that's needed to ensure this holiday remains memorable than others.Sehal recently took to his Instagram account to share his excitement about travelling to Switzerland with fans. His post which read, "I am sure everyone must have dreamt of going to #swizerland in their childhood. Even I did and now it’s going to come true and that too with the person I the most @sanayairani . When will we reach ? Sooooo excited" was sufficient for anyone to fathom his excitement which has quite clearly been puth forth through his posts.Considering the fact that he was accompanied by Irani, the actors were certainly on a holiday that would create memories which they would cherish for the rest of their lives.While Sehgal expressed his desire to live in Switzerland forever, Irani couldn't refrain from sharing her excitement on boarding an open air train.Irani and Mohit met on the sets of 2008 popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum, and developed fondness for each other.After the show which aired until 2010, Irani was featured in several other shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Chhanchhan and Rangrasiya.Irani was also seen in dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8.Irani and Sehgal got hitched on January 25, 2016 in Goa.