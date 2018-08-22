These Photos Of Shreya Ghoshal Will Inspire You To Travel And Explore Krabi

Read on to know what Ghoshal did during her vacation and what you can plan to explore once you get there.

The month of August might soon get over, but that doesn't mean it is late to plan a summer break. If you still haven't been able to decide the destination you'd like to explore, don't worry because celebrities around the globe have several interesting options to offer. But if you call yourself a die-hard fan of incredible Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, you might too want to plan an epic adventure much like what she had taken earlier this year.Read on to know what Ghoshal did during her vacation and what you can plan to explore once you get there.Krabi is popular for its scenic view, beaches and islands. What makes it a great destination for coral diving are its coral reef vistas which are one of the world’s most beautiful. Other attractions of Krabi include Noppharat Thara Beach National Park, Koh Phi Phi, Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, Koh Lanta, Khao Khanap Nam (the Twin Mountains), Railay Beach, Koh Poda, Ao Nang, Koh Ngai, Ao Maya, Tha Pom Khlong Song Nam, Emerald Pool, and Khlong Thom Hot Spring Waterfall.Water can play an instrumental role in healing the mind and body and helping one tap into the most tranquil and creative state of being.You might consider caves to be eerie and mysterious, but wouldn't you visit one for this gorgeous view?Ghoshal puts it beautifully. At times, you prefer all things natural over luxury.