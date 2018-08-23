Indiwo » » news
1-MIN READ
This Video of Shilpa Shetty Doing Forward Rolls Explains Why She Is A Fitness Inspiration to Many; Watch
In the recent video which the actress shared on her Instagram account, she can be seen performing front rolls.
Actress Shilpa Shetty knows quite well that there is more to film acting than just being able to pull off a role with utmost ease and perfection. While looking the part they have to essay on the big screen continues to be the big challenge for actors, the need to stay fit stays tough.
The actress - who had recently mentioned in an interview that she has made fitness a way of life than just working out to 'look cool' - never shows any qualms in experimenting with her workout plan.
In a video which the actress shared on her Instagram account a few days back, she can be seen performing front/forward rolls.
For the unversed, forward/front roll is a fundamental gymnastic skill. It helps one to learn the right manner in which forward rotation is to be done.
As evident from the video, Shilpa looks a bit uncomfortable, but ends up enjoying it despite all the energy she has to invest. Now, that's some inspiration.
The actress - who had recently mentioned in an interview that she has made fitness a way of life than just working out to 'look cool' - never shows any qualms in experimenting with her workout plan.
In a video which the actress shared on her Instagram account a few days back, she can be seen performing front/forward rolls.
Learning something new everyday.. pushing my boundaries.. increasing mobility and agility, trying to #skinthecat with #frontrolls on the bar.. 1st day today..Scared but not weak 💪. If I can do it so can you...👍 Think it ,put effort and positive energy into it and it will become possible to achieve . #happy #learningeveryday #mondaymotivation #backinaction #lovingit #nevertoolate #Instagood @thevinodchanna
For the unversed, forward/front roll is a fundamental gymnastic skill. It helps one to learn the right manner in which forward rotation is to be done.
As evident from the video, Shilpa looks a bit uncomfortable, but ends up enjoying it despite all the energy she has to invest. Now, that's some inspiration.
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE TV
Top News
Advertisement
Top Photogalleries
Live TV
Advertisement