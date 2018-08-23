This Video of Shilpa Shetty Doing Forward Rolls Explains Why She Is A Fitness Inspiration to Many; Watch

Actress Shilpa Shetty knows quite well that there is more to film acting than just being able to pull off a role with utmost ease and perfection. While looking the part they have to essay on the big screen continues to be the big challenge for actors, the need to stay fit stays tough.The actress - who had recently mentioned in an interview that she has made fitness a way of life than just working out to 'look cool' - never shows any qualms in experimenting with her workout plan.In a video which the actress shared on her Instagram account a few days back, she can be seen performing front/forward rolls.For the unversed, forward/front roll is a fundamental gymnastic skill. It helps one to learn the right manner in which forward rotation is to be done.As evident from the video, Shilpa looks a bit uncomfortable, but ends up enjoying it despite all the energy she has to invest. Now, that's some inspiration.