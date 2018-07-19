10 Things You Can’t Miss in Shillong

1. Visit the Cleanest Village in AsiaMawlynnong, the Cleanest Village in Asia is located at a 4-hour drive from Shillong. The impression one gets looking at the cleanliness and how well preserved and maintained the place is of the area being an army cantonment; however, the beauty of the place has been maintained by the resident villagers on their own. Mawlynnong also has a single-layered living root bridge.2. Enjoy being in a Paradise for foodiesSwamped with chic cafes in and around Shillong, apart from mouthwatering Momos, a lot of local delicacies are served here.3. Pay a visit to the Wettest Place in the world aka CherrapunjiLocated at a distance of about 60 kms from Shillong, Cherrapunji is also known as Sohra and has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the wettest place on earth as it receives rainfall in feet rather than meters. However it rains mostly at night so you can go about your travel plans uninterrupted. While at Cherrapunji don’t forget to visit some of the most popular tourist attractions like the Noh Ka Likai falls, Seven Sisters falls, the double-decker living Root Bridge and the 200 m limestone caves (Mawsmai Caves).4. Try your hands on golf at one of the World’s Oldest Golf CourseThe Shilling Golf Course popularly known as the Gleneagles of the East is one of the oldest in the world and the largest and only natural golf course in Asia. It was designed by Captain Jackson after Golf was introduced in the area in 1898 by a group of British personnel. Initially the golf course had 9 holes and later the holes were increased to a whole 18.5. Relax in the lap of nature at Wards LakeAlso known as Pollock’s Lake, the lake is believed to be a 100 years old. The lake was constructed in 1894 by Col. Hopkins after the Chief Commissioner of Assam, Sir William Ward laid the plan for its establishment. The lake lies amidst lush greenery and also has a botanical garden nearby which houses a wide plethora of flora including different varieties of orchids.6. Visit the enchanting Mawphlang Sacred ForestLocated atop the East Khasi Hills, amidst a vast expanse of grasslands lies the Mawphlang Sacred Forest, the prominent one amongst the many sacred forests located in the Jaintia Hills. The trees and plants in the forest are connected through a network and the forest also houses a wide array of plant species including medicinal plants that allegedly can cure cancer and tuberculosis, Rudraksh trees, Orchids, carnivorous insect eating pitcher plants, ferns, mushrooms and so much more. According to local tales, a deity called ‘Labasa’ who stays in the forest, and transforms into a tiger or leopard as he is the sworn protector of the tribe. In order to appease the deity often animal sacrifices are practiced at stone temples inside the forest.7. Explore the Mawjymbuin CaveMawjymbuin Cave in Shillong, is formed out of calcareous sandstone and stalagmites, eroded over time by weathering, calcium carbonate testimony and trickling of mineral-advanced fluid. Frequented by geologists, a natural Shiva Lingam is also found here which has been made up of stalagmites. The ideal time to visit the place is from September to May.8. Visit the pristine Elephant fallsThe ideal time to visit the two tiered Falls is from July to August i.e. during monsoons when they are at their best form. The place exudes a peaceful vibe and is perfect for those looking to get away from the busy city life.9. Indulge in shopping at the Police BazarUse your haggling skills to the best at the Police Bazar in Shillong. The Bazar not only has beautiful handicrafts, ornaments and jewellery, traditional clothing, but also a number of great food outlets. The Bazar is closed on Sundays.10. Get a glimpse into the local culture at Don Bosco MuseumAlso known as the Don Bosco Center of Indigenous Cultures is an institution in itself rather than just a museum. With a publication wing, research department, newsletter and a plethora of cultural activities to indulge in, the building is also an architectural wonder. The Museum houses 16 galleries ranging from agriculture gallery, fishing and hunting, culture and regional gallery, alcoves gallery, etc.