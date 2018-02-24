3 Awesome Places to Celebrate Holi in 2018

Holi is a festival revered in India from young lads to youngsters, from aunties to uncles, and from grannies to granddads. While your mohalle wali holi has its own charm, but going all out and traveling on a Holi day lets you live a travelogue you’ll treasure forever. Let us take you through the streets of Uttar Pradesh where Holi is celebrated with great fervor and enjoyed by people of all genders and creeds alike:1. Barsana & NandgaonHoli celebrations start a week before Holi at the native place of Radha Rani, where Lord Krishna used to visit all the way from Nandgaon to color Radha and her friends. And the girl gang would get together to beat the little visitors from Nandgaon with canes, paving way to the tradition of Lathmar Holi.2. VrindavanEkadashi marks the beginning of Holi celebrations at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The gulal and phoolon ki holi is played inside the temple amidst chants of hari bhajans. Holi processions in the city of Vrindavan reach the temple late afternoon around 4PM and fill the atmosphere with the festive vibes.3. GokulThe widows of Gokul traditionally used to play Holi with Thakurji (Lord Krishna) with flowers; however, lately the taboos have been shed and the Holi celebrations are held with gulal and flowers. The smiling faces are a sight to behold and the aura to be felt.