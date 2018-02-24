3 Awesome Places to Celebrate Holi in 2018
Holi calls for a travelogue!
1. Barsana & Nandgaon
Holi celebrations start a week before Holi at the native place of Radha Rani, where Lord Krishna used to visit all the way from Nandgaon to color Radha and her friends. And the girl gang would get together to beat the little visitors from Nandgaon with canes, paving way to the tradition of Lathmar Holi.
2. Vrindavan
Ekadashi marks the beginning of Holi celebrations at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The gulal and phoolon ki holi is played inside the temple amidst chants of hari bhajans. Holi processions in the city of Vrindavan reach the temple late afternoon around 4PM and fill the atmosphere with the festive vibes.
3. Gokul
The widows of Gokul traditionally used to play Holi with Thakurji (Lord Krishna) with flowers; however, lately the taboos have been shed and the Holi celebrations are held with gulal and flowers. The smiling faces are a sight to behold and the aura to be felt.
