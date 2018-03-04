3 Perfect Destinations for a North-East Vacay!

If you’re planning a trip packed with adventure yet solace, away from the touristy crowds yet scenic, then North-East is the perfect destination for your next vacation. Let us take you through the top holiday destinations in the region where you can enjoy the picturesque and unexplored beauty.1. MeghalayaStands true to the name given to it -‘Abode of the Clouds’, Meghalaya has stunning and captivating views of the mountains and hills that are beyond imagination. The capital city, Shillong offers a relaxing and rejuvenating ambience and unlike most of the places in India, it is pollution-free, thereby you are all in for a wonderful physical and mental health retreat.2. GangtokAmidst quiet landscapes of mountains, lakes, waterfalls and monasteries lies the capital of Sikkim, Gangtok. It also has a wide array of activities to choose from like visiting museums like the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology; or the Himalayan Zoological Park; savvy cafes and bars like The Square and Downtown, or explore the pictorial landscapes from the the Ridge or the Tashi Viewpoint.3. DarjeelingLocated amidst sky-high mountains, Darjeeling offers amazing views of picturesque tea gardens, and stunning sun-sets, making it a relaxing and blissful experience for visitors. The snow-capped mountains of Kanchenjunga, orchids, pines, rhododendrons, and rolling hills which you can travel through a toy train make it classy holiday you’ll thank yourself later for.