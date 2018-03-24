4 Destinations for a Delightful Holiday with Kids

A short vacation after the final exams is here and makes for the best time to go on a travel holiday for the ones smitten by wanderlust. Listed below are 4 destinations in India that offer a delightful holiday experience with kids, let’s explore:Ideal for wildlife and nature lovers, the Nagarhole National Park offers safaris and walks in the wilderness. The Dubare Elephant Camp also gives you the opportunity to indulge in learning more about elephants and even feeding and bathing them. Once you’re done with the wilderness, you could take long walks in Coorg amidst the smell of coffee, visit tea estates, explore the nearby villages, trek and even golf.Nestled in the heart of the arid Rann of Kutch, lies the Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary that spreads across 4,953-square-kilometres and houses wild ass, flamingos, and the white-footed fox. To make your experience better, Rann Riders is an eco friendly resort located in Dasada that offers accommodation, and a plethora of activities like camel and jeep safaris, horseback riding, and visits to nearby villages. You could also go to Dholavira with your kids where you get to see the ruins of the 4500 year old Indus Valley Civilization, and the Mandvi Beach.Perfect for kids given the rides, restaurants, and performances that every kid adores, the Imagica Park also has Novotel Imagica Khopoli that provides accommodation within the park itself. Another place that your kids will absolutely love is ABC farms where they can taste a wide variety of different cheese. Amidst fun for kids, you can also indulge in relaxing and wine tasting at the Soma Vine Village in Nashik; meanwhile, the kids can chill in the Red Room that has a huge collection of games to keep them entertained along with adventure activities like rock climbing, cycling, and swimming.The famous Kaziranga National Park is located in Assam and is one of the UNESCO’s World Heritage sites. Further the national park houses one-horned rhinos, asiatic water buffaloes and the swamp deer. It also has Majuli which boasts of being the world’s largest river island however the river island’s size is getting smaller and smaller, take your kids for a visit there before it vanishes into thin air.