5 Exquisite Places for your Next Solo Trip to South India!

Traveling solo is the best treat you can give yourself away from the chaos of city & life. If you’ve been delving to explore the beauty of South India yet have not been able to convince your best friend or gather your group, then it is one part of India where you won’t get bored traveling alone. Let us take you through the Top 5 places in South India that are safe, exquisite and worth visiting, even on-your-own!1. PondicherryA popular destination for hikers and solo travelers, Pondicherry offers a sneak peek into the colonial times and has a plethora of amazing activities to choose from.Swamped with funky cafes that offer mouth watering delicacies with French and Indian fusion or just some quality time with books; European style architecture like the White Town which is one of a kind experience; beautiful churches; pristine beaches with activities like surfing or parasailing or simply basking in the sun; or visiting the renowned Sri Aurobindo Ashram and the nearby settlement of Auroville, make your solo sojourn worthwhile!2. OotyPicturesque views of vast expanses of lush green grasslands amidst hills, aesthetically pleasing tea estates is what makes Ooty a popular destination for solo travelers looking for an adrenaline rush, nature lovers or trekkers alike. There’s so much to see at the ‘Queen of Hills’ including beautiful mountains, thick forests, lush green grasslands, terraced tea estates, Ooty Botanical Park that houses a 20 million years old tree transformed into a fossil, or a delightful train ride.For the trekkers there are a lot of options including trails leading up to the Doddabetta Peak for panoramic view of Ooty; trail to the Dolphin’s Nose for a beautiful view of the exquisite Catherine Falls and the Kamraj Sagar Lake is the perfect spot for fishing enthusiasts or amateurs.3. GokarnaAnother delightful spot for beach lovers is Gokarna. This little beach might not match up to Goa in the funk department, however, it is as beautiful as Goa in all respects. The exquisite beaches here are less frequented by tourists thus making it a perfect spot for a romantic getaway or for quality time with yourself. Attractions here include the Kudle Beach, Paradise Beach, Om Beach, many Hindu temples and the spiritual destination of Murudeshwar which is one hour away from Gokarna.4. VarkalaVarkala is a popular spot for solo travelers and is an entire package. It is perfect for you if are a beach lover, looking for a place away from the touristy crowd and chaos.Located between Kovalam and Aleppey, the beach has various Ayurveda centres that help you soothe your mind and body with hot oil massages; restaurants and little shops; activities like paragliding and surfing and also the Varkala formation which is a cliff that overlooks the Arabian Sea, one of a kind in Kerala. Other attractions include Varkala tunnel, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the Sivagiri Math and Angela Fort.5. HampiWhether you are a historian or just history aficionado who fancies old architectural wonder, Hampi is the place to explore. This site that now stands in ruins was the capital city of Vijaynagar in the 14th century and has made it to the World Heritage Site list of UNESCO. The place houses many ancient remnants and buildings like the Virupaksha temple, Jain Hemakuta temples, Ganesha temple, Krishna Temple and a small Krishna Bazaar. There is also a river alongside that flows from the Virupaksha temple up to the Vitthala Temple that houses the popular stone chariot and hall of musical pillars. Kamalapura is also located nearby that houses the wonders of ancient architecture like Zenana Enclosure, the Lotus Mahal, Elephant Stables and the Queen’s Bath.