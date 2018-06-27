5 Lavish Travel Ideas For Your 2018 Bucket List

1. The KhyberIf you’re tired of the humdrum city life and scorching heat, the Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa is the perfect destination to relax. It is located at a distance of 65kms from the Srinagar Airport. The ethereal Pir Panjal ranges and the Apharwat Peak are a sight to behold and the spa therapy offered by the resort is top of the class. If you’re looking for something adventurous then you can also try skiing on the beautiful snow-clad hills.2. Morjim, GoaPerfect for a romantic getaway, Morjim offers you the opportunity for an escapade via secret beach stay. The uber cool stay includes the option of Otter Creek Tents or Beach Houses to stay in and the best part is the element of surprise in the whole deal as the secret location is disclosed to the vacationers after the booking.3. The Deccan OdysseyThis beautiful and memorable train journey takes you on the ride of your life. The interiors of the coaches take you back in time to the royal era of Maharashtra yet promise a luxurious stay by offering onboard spa and massages, fine dining, etc.4. The Maharaja ExpressTravel from Mumbai to Jaipur over a span of 8days/7nights, in the most expensive and luxurious trains in India, the Maharaja express. The train offers top of the class facilities like an onboard spa, fine dining restaurant, suites, bar and lounge, etc.5. Jiva Spa Boat at Lake PicholaThe Taj Palace in Udaipur offers a unique spa experience via their ‘Jiva Spa Boat’ that offers professional spa treatments by adept professionals, while floating in the water or enjoying the view of the vast Lake and just chillin’ on the deck.