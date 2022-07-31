5 Magical Places From Hollywood Films That You Can Visit In Real Life

Movies can help relieve stress after a tiring day. Although it entertains us with stories of romance, drama, action or horror, one thing that never fails to impress us is the magical locations shown in the films. From the mystical train journey in Harry Potter to the land of Hamunaptra in the film The Mummy, there are many places we wish we could visit. Check out these five dreamy and magical places from Hollywood films that you can actually relive in real life:

1. Christ Church College, England

Every Potterhead wants to experience the magical land. Though Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry may be fictional, the building is real. Christ Chruch College in Oxford, England was one of the locations of the Harry Potter series that inspired the great hall and its exterior was taken as the basis for Hogwarts.

2. Al Khazneh, Jordan

A giant sandstone temple in one of the most mesmerising destinations in the world, Petra, Jordan was featured in The Canyon of the Crescent Moon. Though the historical place doesn’t have the Holy Grail, it is a perfect spot for history buffs.

3. Hatley Castle, Canada

The castle was used as the exterior for Xavier’s school for the gifted youngsters in the X-Men series. The beautiful architectural building is located in British Columbia in Canada. The castle was earlier used as dorms for Royal Roads Military College. Now it is the administrative centre for Royal Roads University.

4. Contra dam, Switerland

The iconic bungee jump of James Bond from the movie, Golden Eye, was filmed in Contra Dam in Switzerland. The scene wooed the audience as it remains one of the best movie stunts of all time.

5. Mehrangarh Fort, India

Maverick filmmaker, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises expanded his vast canvas and shot the prison scene in Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The fort features in the opening scenes of the finale of his epic Batman trilogy. The fort also holds a significant history of its own.

