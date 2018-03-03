Surfing on high tides can be thrilling, mesmerizing and the best way to retreat yourself. If surfing is your thing or you are keen to try your hand at the sport, then let us take you through 5 most popular surfing spots in India that you must plan in 2018.1. AndamanThe exquisite beauty of Andaman is not limited to the stunning views it has to offer but also extends to a plethora of water sports, surfing being one of the most loved activities on the waters of Andaman. Other activities include snorkeling, scuba diving, undersea walking, and parasailing.2. MahabalipuramOne of the top surfing destinations in India, located near Chennai, Mahabalipuram offers surfing on the pristine waters of the Arabian Sea and also boasts of having best schools of surfing that help you ace the sport of surfing.3. GokarnaLocated in Karnataka, the unfrequented beaches of Gokarna are a regular spot for many pro surfers as well as amateurs trying their hand at the sport. It also has a surfing school called the Cocopelli Surf School that helps you get a hang of this popular water sport. Kudle Beach and Om Beach are the 2 popular beaches for surfing here.4. KovalamLocated in Kerala, this pristine beach is lined with long coconut trees and is a paradise for beach lovers, away from the touristy crowd and is one of the less frequented and quiet beaches in Kerala. Surfing is quite popular at the beaches of Kovalam and if you are a beginner this is the perfect destination for you as Kovalam has various surfing schools for learners.5. GoaGoa isn’t all about partying, booze and music festivals, there’s more to it. Beaches like the Baga beach and the Calangute Beach is a popular spot for surfers and other adventure activities like