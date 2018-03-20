5 Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Destinations to create a Memorabilia

Pre-Wedding photoshoots can be a great time for the soon-to-be-hitched couples to bond during the last months of their courtship. And traveling together at this time can be cherry on the top. Listed here are some of the best pre-wedding photoshoot destinations in India that offer picturesque backgrounds while the photographer lays the focus on the couple’s chemistry:The Neemrana Fort in Alwar, Rajasthan, is situated just 122 km from Delhi. The fort has a lavish poolside, city’s view from the top, and exudes the Royal Rajasthan valor. Pre-wedding photoshoots are arranged at a reasonable pricing along with videography.The Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is yet another place for enchanting pre-wedding photoshoots. The pricing varies through the year and you must book in advance to get the best deal. The Thar Desert is one nearby spot that you must include in your shoot.Delhi is the place full of old-rustic monuments of the Mughal era and Hauz-e-Alai aka Hauz Khas Complex in South Delhi is perfect combination of old world meets the urban geek. Choose a time when it’s not crowdy to get the best backgrounds.Kasol is the best place for solace seekers as well trekkers. Located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, Kasol renders scenic beauty to your romantic partnership with its rivers, clear blue sky and sight of snow-clad Himalayas.For the ones who wish to try the backwaters of Kerala amidst opulence, Kumarokam Lake Resort makes the best cut. Situated near the largest lake of Kerala - the Vembanad Lake, this resort will give you the best candid shots inside the resort and innately beautiful pictures of you and your soulmate in the lovely boats sailing through the celestial waters.