6 Destinations in India for a Total Adrenaline Rush

Despite catching up late in India, adventure activities or sports have given thrill seekers multiple places to choose from to get a total adrenaline rush in our own country. Here’s a list of 6 places where you can enjoy adventure activities to the fullest:1. Roopkund Trek, UttarakhandLocated in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, Roopkund trek despite being one of the toughest treks in India is safest too. It is located at 5,029 metres above sea level, and is ideal for the dare devils. It takes you up to the Roopkund Lake which lies peacefully amidst the Himalayas. Roopkund lake is also popular as the mystery lake and a myth that it contains over 500 human skeletons also surrounds it.2. ManaliManali is a picturesque city in Himachal Pradesh and the Solang Valley situated a few kilometers away from it is a promising destination for adventure sports. It offers paragliding, mountain biking, skiing, and much more.3. MysoreLocated a few hours from Bengaluru, Mysore is one of the most sought after locations for skydiving. You can visit Mysore for an amazing experience and can also enroll yourself into various courses in skydiving offered here.4. RishikeshBesides being a popular pilgrimage, Rishikesh also has a lot to offer in the adventure department with activities like river rafting, bungee jumping, trekking, zorbing, mountain biking, etc.5. GoaThe paradise for party animals - Goa offers a wide range of adventure activities for adrenaline junkies in terms of water sports like jet skiing, scuba diving, Kayaking, etc.6. MeghalayaThe main adventure activity in Meghalaya is caving. The Garo, Khasi, Jaintia hills have a very long intertwined cave system where visitors delve deeper into the caves in total darkness.