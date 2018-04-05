6 Perfect Places for Bungee Jumping in India

Bungee jumping has lately become a popular activity in our country and adrenaline junkies swear by this adventure activity. So for those who want to try their hand at it, here are 6 places that are perfect for bungee jumping in India:1. Jumping HeightsLocated in Rishikesh, this Jumping Heights is designed by David Allardice of New Zealand and few of the jumpmasters who help with the jumps are also from the same place. This is the highest fixed platform in India, located at a height of 83 metres.2. Della AdventureLocated in Lonavala, Della Adventure is an ideal for people living in and around Mumbai. It boasts of being "India's largest extreme adventure park". The jump here is from a height of 28 metres and isn’t conventional bungee jumping but is bungee trampoline which is safer as you are strapped all over during the jump.3. Ozone AdventuresLocated in Bengaluru, Ozone Adventures offers the opportunity of indulging in bungee jumping from a height of 25 metres. However, unlike Jumping Heights the jumping platform here is not fixed and is rather attached to a 130 ft moving crane.4. Wanderlust OperatorsLocated in Delhi, Wanderlust Operators are one of the oldest providers of bungee jumping and claim to have been in the business since 1999. They provide 3 different types of bungee jumps namely crane, bridge and tower jump. In addition, they also provide the entire bungee jumping equipment for hire or purchase.5. Himvalley CampsLocated in Bahang, Manali, Himvalley Camps gives the opportunity of indulging in a free fall jump from the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the thought of it alone gives jitters. The jump has an approximate height of 25 metres6. Gravity Adventure ZoneLocated in Anjuna Valley, Goa, Gravity Adventure Zone has the best and most adventurous geographical backdrop which makes bungee jumping even more amazing. Gravity offers the safest and professional bungee jumps from a height of 25 metres. However, it should be avoided at all costs during monsoons.