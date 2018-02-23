7 Attractions in Kerala You Can’t Miss

Though every region of Kerala is full with attractions and beautiful scenery and all the places are counted as must to visit. While you are hunting down a portion of the best places to visit in Kerala we present to you the most energizing rundown which will without a doubt make your excursion exceptional.1. Alappuzha BackwatersAlso called ‘Venice of the East’, this name is apt for the network of exquisite backwaters, fresh water lakes and lagoons whose picturesque beauty and charm captivates the visitors. Houseboats here are another delight and can be rented, amongst other attractions are the Alleppe, Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple, Edathua Church, Krishnapuram Palace, and Pathiramanal, an island in lake Vembanad. It is indeed the perfect place for people who want to bask in the lap of nature.2. GaviLocated amidst the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Gavi is a pristine destination which houses a huge population of endangered animals and birds including the Tiger, Nilgiri Tahr, Lion-tailed macaque, great pied horn bill, woodpecker, etc. Other activities that aid enjoying this pictorial and exquisite destination are trekking, outdoor camping and jeep safaris.3. MunnarThis is one romantic getaway that seems completely out of a South movie. Surrounded with tea plantations and wildlife sanctuaries, Munnar is a valley where nature is at its best. Activities like cycling or trekking and star gazing at night make your trip even more memorable.4. VarkalaVarkala is a popular tourist spot and is an entire package. There is a beach swamped with Ayurveda centres that help you soothe your mind and body with hot oil massages; restaurants and little shops; activities like paragliding and surfing and also the Varkala formation which is a cliff that overlooks the Arabian Sea, one of a kind in Kerala. Other attractions include Varkala tunnel, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the Sivagiri Math and Angela Fort.5. Athirapally FallsAlso called the ‘Niagara falls of India’ this is the perfect destination for a family trip. These are nestled in the beautiful and aesthetic Kerala, located 60 kilometers from the Thissur District. The best time to visit is monsoons and you can also indulge in trekking.6. Kovalam BeachLocated on the 17 km long coastline that is home to 3 beaches namely the Lighthouse beach, Eve’s beach or the Hawa Beach and the Samudra or the Kovalam beach. This pristine beach is lined with long coconut trees and is a paradise for beach lovers, away from the touristy crowd and is one of the less frequented and quiet beaches in Kerala.