7 Destinations in India and the Best Time to Visit on Budget

We all usually know the best time to visit famous holiday destinations, however, for the ones on tight finances, the best time to visit on budget matters more than anything. Based on data from India’s top holiday websites, here’s your list of top 7 holiday destinations in India and the best time to visit them for a budget holiday.Ideal for those who are looking to relax and chill on the beach under the sun, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have pristine and immaculate beaches along with various water activities and quirky cafes. August is the month when Andaman and Nicobar can be explored inexpensively. The temperature could range from 17 to 29 degree Celsius and weather would range from pleasant to warm.Goa is a versatile destination and has something for everyone, be it party animals, thrill seekers, nature lovers or someone looking for solace. Next time plan your trip to Goa during the months of August and September when it is comparatively less expensive. The weather would be sunny and temperature between 24-28 degree Celsius.One of UNESCO’s world heritage sites in India, Hampi is also known as the place where Lord Hanuman was born. Now in ruins, Hampi was once of the richest cities worldwide. What is left of the temples and monuments provides a glimpse into the ancient architectural wonders. On a shoestring budget the best month to visit Hampi is August. The weather would be pleasant and temperature would range between 21 to 29 degree Celsius.‘Heaven on Earth’, Kashmir is an exquisite holiday destination that charms the visitors with its lakes, houseboats, gardens and snow clad mountains. If you’re looking to explore Kashmir while on a budget the best month to visit would be February. It could be snowing and temperature would be between 0 to 16 degree Celsius.Leh has made it to almost every traveler’s bucket list however the time and budget constraints have intervened and made it difficult for some. But this year make your dream come true by visiting Leh in June during your summer vacations when it is the least expensive. The weather would be cold but sunny, and temperature will be from 3 to 16 degree Celsius.Ideal for wanderers and nature lovers, Mcleodganj with picturesque views of the valleys, mountains, rivers and roads lined with pine trees, as well as trekking trips offers you great and memorable time. November and December are the cheapest months to visit this place. The temperature would be pleasant during the day and cold at night, and temperature would range from 8 to 24 degree Celsius.Sikkim represents harmony and gives us a sneak peek into a fusion of cultures - Tibetan Buddhism and Hinduism, existing simultaneously. With a stunning geographical backdrop of Mount Kanchenjunga’s peaks along with lush green grasslands and beautiful monasteries and temples, it never fails to charm you. February is the month to visit Sikkim in case you’re on a shoestring budget and if cold temperature is what enchants you. The temperature would range between 4 to 7 degrees, the weather would be cold but days are usually sunny.