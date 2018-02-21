7 Offbeat Places From Delhi for that Next Road Trip

#beauty#in#the#hills#gushaini A post shared by Rishab Puri (@rishab_sailor) on May 13, 2016 at 1:06am PDT

Delhi is the place to realize your corporate dreams in India, however, while chasing your career dreams you need to pause to sit back and reflect, and enjoy life in full circle with friends and family. And what could be better than hitting the road and bonding with your inner circle. Let us take you through 7 offbeat places near the capital for that much-needed next road trip!1. NeemranaLocated 117 km away from the hustle bustle of Delhi, perfect for a peaceful getaway, the Neemrana fort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway provides luxurious stays with an array of adventure sports, one of them being zip-wiring all the way to Jaipur.2. PilibhitLocated 274 kms from Delhi, Pilibhit is a district in Uttar Pradesh which is famous for its flutes and has the densest forests in the country that also houses a tiger reserve.3. MukhteshwarMukhteshwar is a quiet little town located 333 kms from Delhi that offers great treks and hikes to enchant you with aesthetic and rural life at its best.4. ChailLocated 336 kms from Delhi into the state of Himachal Pradesh, this place is perfect for those of you looking for adventure minus overcrowded touristry. There is a lot to do here including taking long walks, and other activities.5. UnaLocated 364 kms from Delhi, Una is a small picturesque town in Gujarat that charms the visitors with its pristine beaches and splendid lake gardens.6. KalpaLocated 462 kms from Delhi, Kalpa is a small town surrounded by Kinnaur Kailash ranges and offers pictorial scenic views, just out of a fairytale. It is also famous for its apple orchards.7. GushainiLocated 550 kms from Delhi this place has a lot to offer in terms of travel adventures. The journey is long, but definitely worth it and gives you a lot of beautiful memories to take back home.