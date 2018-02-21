7 Offbeat Places From Delhi for that Next Road Trip
Are you ready for that much-needed next road trip?
1. Neemrana
Located 117 km away from the hustle bustle of Delhi, perfect for a peaceful getaway, the Neemrana fort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway provides luxurious stays with an array of adventure sports, one of them being zip-wiring all the way to Jaipur.
2. Pilibhit
Located 274 kms from Delhi, Pilibhit is a district in Uttar Pradesh which is famous for its flutes and has the densest forests in the country that also houses a tiger reserve.
3. Mukhteshwar
Mukhteshwar is a quiet little town located 333 kms from Delhi that offers great treks and hikes to enchant you with aesthetic and rural life at its best.
4. Chail
Located 336 kms from Delhi into the state of Himachal Pradesh, this place is perfect for those of you looking for adventure minus overcrowded touristry. There is a lot to do here including taking long walks, and other activities.
5. Una
Located 364 kms from Delhi, Una is a small picturesque town in Gujarat that charms the visitors with its pristine beaches and splendid lake gardens.
6. Kalpa
Located 462 kms from Delhi, Kalpa is a small town surrounded by Kinnaur Kailash ranges and offers pictorial scenic views, just out of a fairytale. It is also famous for its apple orchards.
7. Gushaini
Located 550 kms from Delhi this place has a lot to offer in terms of travel adventures. The journey is long, but definitely worth it and gives you a lot of beautiful memories to take back home.