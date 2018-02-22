7 Reasons to take the 'Women-Only' trip to Ladakh

All of us ladies need at least one all girls’ trip in our lifetime and where better to go than the beautiful Ladakh.1. It’s SafeLadakh is one of the safest places in India and it is mostly due to the culture followed there according to which men consider women equivalent and respect them. Crime rate reported at this destination is minimal, so visiting Ladakh, you can be rest assured of your safety.2. ShoppingLadies absolutely adore shopping and Ladakh is swamped with local shops selling Buddhist souvenirs that you can buy for yourself and your loved ones.3. Get an Adrenaline RushWomen often hear that adventure isn’t their cup of tea, bust this myth and indulge in adventure sports like river rafting in the rivers of Ladakh.4. Enjoying Little ThingsIn the humdrum of daily life, women often do not get time to find the beauty and joy in small things. The sunrise or sunset at the Pangong Tso Lake should be on the top of your to do list when in Ladakh. The beauty of the lake etches in your memory for the rest of your life.5. Coz Good Food is Good LifeGet your hands on Ladakhi delicacies and surprise your friends at the next party that you host.6. Find Inner PeaceThe mundane and crazy busy urban lifestyle leaves no room for self-introspection or even a minute to think about your life and personal goals. Get in touch with your inner self and provide your soul the much needed peace and serenity.7. Earn some Good KarmaWhile in the land of monks, indulge in good deeds and get associated with any volunteer organizations in Ladakh who can utilize your services and skills and at the same time earn you some good karma and a feeling of accomplishment.