7 Things You Shouldn’t Miss in Spiti Valley

1. Camp at ChandratalThe Chandratal lake is located at an altitude of 4300 metres and its crescent shape makes it a pictorial landscape and a major tourist spot. Camping at this pristine lake amidst gorgeous views in the lap of nature will certainly be a memorable experience.2. Trekking up to Dhankar LakeIdeal for a getaway away from the hustle bustle of city life, trekking to Dhankar Lake is not only a stress-busting activity but also an adventurous one. Located at an altitude of 4270 mts, atop a hill close to the Dhankar Monastery the sight of the pristine lake is truly a sight to behold.3. River raftingIdeal for adrenaline junkies, river rafting in Spiti and Pin rivers, with the backdrop of snow clad mountains, monasteries atop cliffs and the mesmerizing views around makes the experience even better.4. Traverse like a localExperience the real Spiti by traversing like a local resident on Yak. Once you’ve explored trekking in Spiti another unique experience to add to your checklist is the yak safari.5. Indulge in StargazingStargazing at Spiti is a wonderful experience as it’s located at a height of 10,000 – 15,000 above sea level. Ideal locations for the same are Tabo, Dhankar, Losar, Komik and Kibber and the perfect night for the same would be one when the sky is clear.6. Go on a shopping spree at the main market at KazaThe market area in Kaza is popular amongst tourists as it sells some of the most beautiful and unique Tibetian and Buddhist handicrafts including human bone and skull sculptures painted in silver and offer a wide range to choose from.7. Visit the mummy in GiuGiu is a small village located between Sumdo and Tabo. The village has a shrine that houses a mummy, which is believed to be 500 years old and is of a meditating Lama.