Beat the Heat with these 5 Holiday Getaways from Mumbai

The bustling city life of Mumbai can leave you exhausted and the soaring mercury just adds to the woes of Mumbaikars. But why worry when aamchi Mumbai is surrounded by cool hilts like Panchgani, Ratanwadi, Bhadardara, Jawhar and many more located within a distance of 250 kms from the city of dreams. Let us enlist 5 holiday getaways to beat the heat, this summer:Situated at around 50 km from Mumbai, Panvel is a trekking hotspot with trekkers and adventure seekers. The Karnala Fort, Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Manikgad Fort, or Prabalgad Fort are some of the picturesque locations in Panvel. The Bet el Synagogue, Varadavinayak and Ballaleshwar temple can satiate your spiritual side.Matheran is located at a distance of 53 km from the city and offers breathtaking sunrise and sunsets. The little hillock is declared as an Eco-Sensitive zone thereby promising tranquility and views of virgin natural beauty.A perfect place to hangout with your family, Lonawala is sited at a distance of 83 km from Mumbai. The journey is no less than bewitching during monsoons when the lakes, hills and waterfalls create a gorgeous chemistry with the rain showers. While the Bhaja caves, Karla caves and Rajmachi fort give you some lessons from the history, the Imagica Adlabs assure you a fascinating getaway and kids time.Located at a distance of 93 km in the Western Ghats, Kamshet is the perfect destination for adrenaline junkies who like to fly like a bird under the supervision of paragliding and flying school instructors. The paddy and sunflower fields, mud huts and small villages de-stress the city-dweller in you.Suryamal is the highest hilltop in the region and is situated at a distance of 113 km from Mumbai. The lush green forests and valleys make the journey to Suryamal nothing less than sheer solace.