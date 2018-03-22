Freshen up with a Weekend trip to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai

The weekend is here and a trip to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai can reset your mindset and heartset while bonding with your partner, friends or family. You can either book a bus or drive yourself to cover the approximately 260 kms on road or to save time opt for a train booking. Once you reach the place here are 5 things that you can do at this gorgeous hill station.1. Explore Scenic Beauty of Lingmala WaterfallThe Lingmala waterfall in Mahabaleshwar is surrounded by bountiful greens and if you are lucky enough to see the drizzle, it will look like a scene just out of a romantic escape.2. Panoramic View from Arthur’s SeatKnown as ‘the Queen of the points’, the Arthur’s seat gives a breathtaking bird’s eye view with lush green mountains, water dam and roads downhill. Be prepared to walk for 20-30 minutes from the car parking area to reach the Arthur’s Seat.3. Strawberry Picking at Mapro GardenAn absolute foodie zone – Mapro Garden is famous for its strawberries, strawberry squashes/shakes and offcourse strawberry picking (but that’s not all). This place is a must visit if you are travelling with kids – a guided tour awaits here.4. Mahabaleshwar TempleLocated in Old Mahabaleshwar, the Mahabaleshwar Temple is often crowded however the queues don’t deter Lord Shiva followers to get a glimpse of the rudraksh covered Shivaling in the cave. It is surrounded with a series of other temples.5. Sunset PointThe Sunset point at Mahabaleshwar renders a surfeit of nature’s hues. Given its beauty and calmness, it is often compared to Mount Abu’s sunset point.