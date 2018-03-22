Freshen up with a Weekend trip to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai
Refresh yourself at this gorgeous hill station.
1. Explore Scenic Beauty of Lingmala Waterfall
The Lingmala waterfall in Mahabaleshwar is surrounded by bountiful greens and if you are lucky enough to see the drizzle, it will look like a scene just out of a romantic escape.
2. Panoramic View from Arthur’s Seat
Known as ‘the Queen of the points’, the Arthur’s seat gives a breathtaking bird’s eye view with lush green mountains, water dam and roads downhill. Be prepared to walk for 20-30 minutes from the car parking area to reach the Arthur’s Seat.
3. Strawberry Picking at Mapro Garden
An absolute foodie zone – Mapro Garden is famous for its strawberries, strawberry squashes/shakes and offcourse strawberry picking (but that’s not all). This place is a must visit if you are travelling with kids – a guided tour awaits here.
4. Mahabaleshwar Temple
Located in Old Mahabaleshwar, the Mahabaleshwar Temple is often crowded however the queues don’t deter Lord Shiva followers to get a glimpse of the rudraksh covered Shivaling in the cave. It is surrounded with a series of other temples.
5. Sunset Point
The Sunset point at Mahabaleshwar renders a surfeit of nature’s hues. Given its beauty and calmness, it is often compared to Mount Abu’s sunset point.