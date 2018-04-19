On My Bucket List: A Staycation at Gangtok!

Summer vacations are just a month away and while kids are planning their favorite trips to grandparents’ home, a vacation at an unexplored destination can help you unwind life’s load. One such destination is Gangtok, nestled in Northeast India. The place is serene, calm and makes for a wonderful holiday destination whether you are backpacking solo or vacationing with your family/friends.The hills, valleys and tea gardens welcome you at Gangtok. The city is 125 kilometres from the airport and makes for a beautiful 5 hours hilly journey to start with.Gangtok is surrounded by a surfeit of popular places for sightseeing. After spending a night in the city, you can embark on an excursion trip to Changu Lake or Lake Tsomgo, located 40 kms from here on the Gangtok-Nathula Highway. Changu Lake is seated amidst snow-capped mountains and the winter season here ends in the middle of May, making it a perfect summer getaway.You can visit the largest monastery of Sikkim – the Rumtek Monastery, which was built in the 12th Century. Other famous monasteries are the Pemayangtse Monastery, Lingdum Monastery and Enchey Monastery.Another Buddhist pilgrimage sight in the region is the Do Drul Chorten stupa, popularly known for its 108 Mani Lhakor or prayer wheels.Furthermore, exploring the beauty of Gangtok at Bakthang Falls cascading in a pool and the Gangtok Ropeway to get a panoramic view of the city.And do not miss a visit to Baba Mandir, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, Ganesh Tok and Saramsa Garden to explore the botanical flora of the region. Try local food and shop around in the local markets to dawdle away from the fast city life.